Danielle Kelly admits she isn’t feeling ‘too much pressure’ in Jessa Khan rematch

Danielle Kelly doesn’t feel any pressure heading into one of her biggest career battles at ONE Fight Night 14.

Later this week, Kelly has a legacy-defining opportunity waiting for her inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The 27-year-old American will take on longtime rival Jessa Khan with the inaugural ONE women’s atomweight submission grappling world title on the line.

In February 2021, Khan secured a decision win against Kelly at a WNO event. Since then, they’ve evolved in their own ways, making the rematch a highly-anticipated matchup.

During an interview with Combat Press, Kelly was asked about potentially feeling pressure because of the high stakes. She responded by saying:

“I don’t think I have too much pressure on myself heading into this fight. I mean Jessa Khan is a really top opponent but I have trust and belief in what I do. Besides, you know, I have already had the experience competing in there.”

Danielle Kelly made her ONE Championship debut in March 2022 and earned a US$50,000 performance bonus for her display against Mei Yamaguchi. Eight months later, Kelly secured another US$50,000 by submitting Mariia Molchanova with a rear-naked choke.

Kelly last competed on February 24, defeating Ayaka Miura by unanimous decision to extend her undefeated promotional record to three matches.

Meanwhile, Jessa Khan will compete under the ONE banner for the first time on Friday. With that said, the 21-year-old can’t be underestimated, as she won a gold medal in the 2023 IBJJF World Championships earlier this year.

Danielle Kelly vs. Jessa Khan is one of three female world title fights taking place at ONE Fight Night 14. The female-led event can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription in U.S. primetime this Friday, September 29.