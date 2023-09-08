Danielle Kelly calls her shot, looking to submit Jessa Khan with twister: “I'm pretty confident now”

There is a lot on the line for Danielle Kelly at ONE Fight Night 14.

Not only will she get the opportunity to become a ONE world champion when she faces Jessa Khan for the inaugural atomweight submission grappling title, but she also has a point to prove against her old rival.

Looking to get one back, the 27-year-old also hopes to demonstrate her status as one of the best in the world. Kelly wants to prove that you can still be an elite competitor without having the trophies to show for it.

What she may lack in accolades compared to her opponent, she makes up for them with experience inside the circle.

With three contests already under her belt, Kelly has looked better each time she has battled under the ONE Championship banner.

On top of facing opponents with different styles each time out, she has been forced to adapt to the physical environment of competing in a cage or ring.

One adjustment she referenced in an interview with ONE Championship is how she tried to pull off a twister submission on her ONE debut against Mei Yamaguchi.

With what she has learned from first-hand experience, Danielle Kelly is now confident that she has the ability to pull it off on September 29 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The Silver Fox BJJ athlete said:

“Uh, no. I tried to pull it on Mei in my first match, but you know, I was still like a little, trying to figure out the cage. But you know, I'm pretty confident now that I can probably pull it off.”

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and for free in US primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.