Danielle Kelly channeling inner Kim Possible has fans feeling nostalgic

American grappler Danielle Kelly recently channeled her inner Kim Possible, leaving Disney fans online feeling nostalgic.

In a photo on her Instagram account, Kelly was seen wearing a black long-sleeved crop top and khaki-colored cargo pants to embrace the first signs of springtime in her home country.

Standing under a beautiful lane of cherry blossom trees at Branch Brook Park, Kelly shared the following caption:

“Kim possible was at cherry blossoms today 🍒🌸”

Kim Possible fans jumped at the opportunity to respond to Kelly’s post using the Disney show’s best catchphrases. Check out some of their reactions below:

tessfleming97:

Call me beep me if you wanna reach me 😎

cordbailey1995:

You go KP!!!

Benwindle_:

Looking like a jacked anime character

dieselducharme:

Do we call? Or beep? What do we do if we wanna reach you?

Danielle Kelly is currently waiting for a phone call to confirm her next grappling submission match. So far, the American standout has had three major bouts in 2022, raking up a record of two straight wins and one draw since she signed last February.

As the first-ever women’s submission grappler signed under ONE Championship, the Philadelphia star is eager to get her hands on a championship world title. However, she would like to do so against one of the best BJJ practitioners in the world.

After she defeated Ayaka Miura at ONE Fight Night 6 on Prime Video, Kelly has been very vocal about competing against a fellow BJJ black belt whose natural weight class is 115lbs.

In the post-fight interview, Kelly couldn’t stress enough that fighting a heavier competitor isn’t something she’d like to pursue in the future. She was at a disadvantage from the start but luckily drilled multiple strategies in dealing with the issue to come out on top by a close decision.

Respectfully, Kelly isn’t willing to literally put her neck on the line again. She’s more inclined to put her grappling skills to the test against someone in her own weight class and school of martial arts. A big win could catapult her chances of becoming the first-ever ONE women’s submission grappling world champion.

