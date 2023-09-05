Danielle Kelly eager to prove she’s not the same grappler in Jessa Khan rematch: “I want this title more than anything”

ONE Fight Night 14 will arguably be the biggest night of Danielle Kelly’s professional career so far.

The ONE submission grappling superstar is already feeling the pressure in her upcoming rematch against a foe that already bested her in combat before.

Plus, the stakes couldn’t be higher this time around since the chance to become the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world champion will be up for grabs.

On August 29, Kelly will look to settle the score against Jessa Khan and give her a rude welcome in her promotional debut at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Given the magnitude of this opportunity, the 27-year-old has been grinding behind closed doors like never before.

In a recent post-training interview, Kelly spoke with Jake Noecker and discussed the improvements she made in her game since falling short against Khan back in 2021.

The Silver Fox BJJ affiliate said she can’t wait to prove her doubters wrong against the favored Khan:

“You know, I think I want this title more than anything. And just because we have history, I don’t wanna put that over my head cause people change and I feel like I’ve gotten better and I’m going to prove that on September 29.”

Since joining the ONE Championship banner, Kelly has exuded excellence with her technical mastery and mesmerizing flair.

The Philadelphia, Pennsylvania native became an instant fan favorite with her dominant showing against Mei Yamaguchi.

Kelly followed that good first impression with back-to-back impressive victories over Mariia Molchanova and Ayaka Miura, earning her the opportunity to become a ONE world champion.

Beating her former tormentor along the way will simply be icing on the cake for Kelly.

