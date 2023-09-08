Danielle Kelly embraces ‘underdog’ mentality ahead of Jessa Khan rematch

American submission grappling ace Danielle Kelly has been installed by some quarters as an underdog in her upcoming title fight and is actually cool with it.

The 27-year-old Silver Fox BJJ affiliate will battle Cambodian-American fighter Jessa Khan for the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world title at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video on September 29 in Singapore.

The showdown will be the second meet-up between the two after that in February 2021 in an event outside of ONE Championship in the United States. Jessa Khan came away with a decision victory in said match.

Coming from that loss, Danielle Kelly said she is not at all surprised that people view her as the underdog in the rematch. In fact, she welcomes it and is looking forward to showing how she has improved as a fighter and getting the win.

She told ONE commentator Mitch Chilson in an interview:

“So, you know, I'm kind of coming in as an underdog, which is cool. And I’m just gonna prove how much I've improved.”

Check out the interview below:

Heading into the title match, Danielle Kelly has won back-to-back matches to solidify her spot in the historic first women’s title fight for submission grappling under ONE.

Her most recent victory was over Japan’s Ayaka Miura in February by unanimous decision.

ONE Fight Night 14, meanwhile, will mark the promotional debut of Jessa Khan. She is coming in fresh from bagging a gold medal in the light featherweight division at the 2023 IBJJF World Championships.

The Singapore Indoor Stadium will be the venue for ONE Fight Night 14, which is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.