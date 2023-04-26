Danielle Kelly finds inspiration in one of her students

ONE Championship's atomweight grappling superstar Danielle Kelly is one of, if not the most, well-known female grapplers today. Her world-class grappling skills, coupled with her marketable public image, make Kelly the perfect ambassador for jiu-jitsu today.

Despite being a larger-than-life personality Danielle Kelly maintains a very humble attitude. She has instilled the philosophies of humility, hard work, and resilience every time she steps on the mats to either compete or teach.

In a recent post shared by Danielle Kelly's Instagram account, the American BJJ blackbelt recounted an inspiring encounter she had during one of her jiu-jitsu seminars in the US:

"I usually keep things to myself because I hate when I come off bragging but this was the highlight of my month. Just like everyone else, I have bad days where it doesn’t seem temporary or feeling worthless. This past weekend I taught a seminar in Florida, I met a dad and his two kids, one named Bailee and they are moving to Iowa but extended their trip because his daughter wanted to meet me and train with me before they drove thousands of miles after."

The ONE Championship grappler continued:

"I have never thought I’d ever been in the position I’m in, especially coming up where people have always doubted me. Whenever I feel down about myself I remember I’m helping others, especially kids. Bailee had a really good armbar at one point and almost took it with her 😂😅 this is what makes it worth it. I hope everyone enjoyed the seminar @delariva_tampabay"

Here's the post:

Danielle Kelly certainly has the "Ronda Rousey Effect" as little girls see her as a shining example of how to be beautiful and ferocious at the same time. Be powerful and graceful. Be strong and kind. As someone who aspires to be a great ambassador for jiu-jitsu for the next generation, it doesn't get better than this for Kelly.

Seeing kids as young as Bailee travel across cities just so they can roll and train with Kelly is a testament to the latter's powerful influence on the youth. If she keeps this up, the next thing we know, another Danielle Kelly will emerge.

Poll : 0 votes