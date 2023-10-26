Danielle Kelly left no stone unturned in preparation for Jessa Khan’s vaunted K-guard: “She's good at it”

At ONE Fight Night 14, Danielle Kelly knew the odds were stacked against her in the biggest contest of her career.

Since arriving in ONE Championship, the 27-year old competitor has been motivated by one accomplishment that she has been working towards.

On September 29 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, the time had finally arrived for Kelly to compete for a world title. With the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world championship on the line, the Silver Fox BJJ student looked to take her place at the top of the card.

Standing in Kelly's way was an opponent who had already got her hand raised over her in their first meeting two years prior.

22-year-old competitor Jessa Khan had already achieved world champion status by competing at IBJJF. In her ONE Championship debut, she looked to secure another huge accolade to add to her career accomplishments.

Ready to prove that she had evolved since suffering a defeat to Khan in 2021, Kelly did just that, using all of her experience to control the contest and secure the victory at the end of the time limit.

In an appearance on the Chewjitsu Podcast, Danielle Kelly spoke about how she was able to take lessons from her first matchup with Khan and adapt her game to suit her opponent the second time around:

“Me and my team knew what she was going to do – she was going to grab the leg, her left with her right hand, you know, she does her K guard. She did the same thing this time, you know. She didn't really change, like, she was probably just gonna stick what she was good at and that's what she did because she's good at it.”

Watch the full podcast interview below:

The replay of ONE Fight Night 14 is available anytime on demand for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America.