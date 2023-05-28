Danielle Kelly would love a submission grappling match between ONE and UFC stars

American submission grappling sensation Danielle Kelly has quickly emerged as one of the most exciting grapplers on the planet. The 27-year-old Silver Fox BJJ representative is an unbeaten atomweight fighter in ONE Championship and is currently leading the charge for women grapplers in the promotion.

One of the things that make Kelly so great is her ability to innovate. Kelly is willing to participate in some of the most interesting takes on submission grappling – mixed rules fights, competing against larger opponents, competing against different styles. The list goes on and on.

But one idea Kelly has is truly captivating. Imagine ONE Championship stars competing against UFC stars in pure grappling.

Kelly recently posted this on her Instagram stories:

“Want to see a cross company bout ONE vs UFC?”

“Yeah that’d be sweet!!! I came up with that idea and think it would draw a lot of attention to jiu jitsu”

Kelly has had experience in this field. In fact, the 27-year-old from New Jersey once defeated former UFC champion Carla Esparza in a short-notice grappling contest in 2021. Kelly won in controversial fashion via doctor stoppage after an accidental clash of heads resulted in a huge gash above Esparza’s eyebrow.

Danielle Kelly is looking to return to action sometime later this year. We last saw her inside the circle against Japan’s Ayaka Miura at ONE Fight Night 7 last February, where she won via unanimous decision in a tough bout.

Kelly is currently a pristine 2-0 in ONE Championship, plus one draw (against Mei Yamaguchi in her ONE debut). She earned $50,000 performance bonuses in her first two submission grappling matches with the world’s largest martial arts organization.

