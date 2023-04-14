Danielle Kelly manifests Japanese card amidst cherry blossoms vibes

Danielle Kelly has always said that Japan is her dream place to visit, be it as a tourist or as a fighter in a potential ONE Championship event.

While the promotion hasn’t announced a new Japanese card yet, the Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace is manifesting that such an event is just on the horizon. Kelly also did it surrounded by vibes befitting of the Japanese culture.

The 27-year-old took to Instagram to share a photo of herself under a lush canopy of cherry blossom petals.

Danielle Kelly wrote:

“This is giving me Japan vibes 🌸🌺🌸(I wanna visit one day).”

The budding of cherry blossoms is one of the most popular attractions in Japan and it even has its celebration usually in the third week of March.

For the Japanese, the subtly pink vibrant flowers symbolize human life, both birth, and death. Trees and flowers also hold reverence within the country’s culture. Kelly’s post also garnered significant reactions from her fanbase.

“Time for ONE to take you there!” posted jasjohal_ in the comments section.

Another fan even referenced Kelly’s old Kim Possible post in his comment.

“Kim Possible takes Japan by storm 😅- could make for a cool movie,” wrote dluvly7.

Though Kelly doesn’t have a match lined up, let alone an appearance in a potential card in Japan, she’s still one of the top stars in ONE Championship’s burgeoning submission grappling scene.

Danielle Kelly is undefeated in her ONE Championship run with two wins against seasoned grapplers Mariia Molchanova and Ayaka Miura. She’s also campaigned for the institution of a world title in the atomweight submission grappling division.

