Danielle Kelly names three of the biggest influences in her career

27-year-old submission grappler Danielle Kelly is breaking new ground for female competitors in her sport. As one of the top submission grapplers on ONE Championship’s expanding roster, she is helping to lead the way in establishing the promotion as the home of the best competitors on the planet.

Before Kelly could start to break new ground of her own, she was inspired by fighters who came before her that paved the way for mixed martial artists.

In her pre-event interview ahead of her return at ONE Fight Night 7 on February 24, Kelly referenced two female fighters who personally inspired her, as well as one of the greatest of all time:

“Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano. Ronda Rousey, I like her mindset while she was training for fights, not necessarily her attitude. She brought women's MMA to the world and the mainstream. So I always look up to her for that. Gina Carano was one of the first people I started watching to get into jiu-jitsu and fight. And I like what she's doing now. She used her fighting to be a movie star. It's cool to look up to someone like that and that she's doing something positive; both are. They're positive role models to look up to there. And then, for guys, I'd say GSP just because he's GSP. He's always a good fighter.”

Danielle Kelly talks about fellow ONE women fighters’ grappling skills

Danielle Kelly isn’t satisfied with the boundaries she has already broken down by competing as a submission grappler in ONE Championship The 27-year-old has already accomplished a lot in her career, but she still has an extensive list of challenges she wants to face.

As she continues to look for the toughest opponents out there she could test herself against in pursuit of a world championship, Danielle Kelly spoke about some of the other high-level grapplers competing under the ONE banner.

Ahead of ONE Fight Night 7 on Prime Video, Kelly mentioned reigning atomweight world champion Angela Lee and Japanese prospect Itsuki Hirata as two competitors that have caught her attention.

In her pre-event interview, Kelly said:

“I like Angela's jiu-jitsu. But you know, I really liked the twister. I've always liked how she did that in her fights. Another girl is Itsuki Hirata, but I think I'm better at my jiu-jitsu and my wrestling's better than her. But she's also from around here. I think she's a judo girl, too.”

Danielle Kelly’s willingness to seek out challenges has made her one of the top submission grapplers in the world today. Since arriving in ONE Championship, she has engaged in a back and forth with Angela Lee that suggests a potential matchup could take place down the line.

For now, she needs to get past Ayaka Miura in a catchweight submission grappling match at ONE Fight Night 7. Fans in North America can watch all the action live and for free on Prime Video with an active Amazon subscription.

