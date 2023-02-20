Danielle Kelly names three opponents she wants to face in the near future

Danielle Kelly is a dangerous Brazilian Jiu Jistu star with formidable skills. The US-born athlete is undefeated in the ONE circle thus far and has another upcoming match on February 24.

But after her showdown, which has been booked for ONE Fight Night 7 on Prime Video, Danielle Kelly has three opponents in mind for future opponents. Of course, she must defeat 'Zombie' Ayaka Miura. All the action will be broadcast live and for free on Prime Video for all Amazon subscribers across North America.

In the submission grappling world, Kelly has already vanquished names such as Roxanne Modafferi, Cynthia Calvillo, and former UFC world champion Carla Esparza, among others. She wants to collect more notable opponents for her record.

In her pre-fight interview, Kelly explained:

"I have mentioned this before. I mentioned Angela Lee. I think because she's a big name as well. It would bring a lot of eyes to women's jiu-jitsu. She's a big name in ONE Championship and MMA. I think that would be a good matchup. Another one was Jessa Khan."

Angela Lee is the current reigning ONE women's atomweight world champion. Jessa Khan is a highly skilled grappler who is on the ONE Championship roster and holds a prior victory over Danielle Kelly. Kelly continued:

"I know she signed. I don't know. I haven't seen her really compete, but that would be a good match-up and history. So I would definitely like to get that one back. And the third one, I would say, Itsuki [Hirata]. She also has a lot of attention on her, and she's from New York now. So those would be my top three big names. They have a lot of attention on them."

The expert Japanese Judoka Itsuki Hirata is third on her list of hopeful opponents. But first, on February 24, live on Amazon Prime Video, Danielle Kelly must pass the challenge of Ayaka Miura.

Danielle Kelly also calls out Rose Namajunas

The American grappling star is looking to add more world champions to her list of conquests. Previously, she was booked against Rose Namajunas, however, a global pandemic interrupted these plans.

In an interview with Game Breakers, Kelly explained her goals:

"Dream matchup, I was supposed to go against Rose Namajunas, like two or about a year ago but then she had COVID so that never happened but that would be a cool match."

Danielle Kelly now has Angela Lee, Jessa Khan, Itsuki Hirata, and Rose Namajunas on her radar. However, standing in her way of these matchups is Ayaka Miura, who is looking to stop her via submission at ONE Fight Night 7.

