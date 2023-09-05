Danielle Kelly on ONE Championship career: “It’s one of my main accomplishments”

As one of the top female submission grappling competitors in the world, Danielle Kelly has been very open about her long and difficult journey to the top.

Facing a lot of hurdles on her own, the 27-year old is a shining beacon for female athletes that hope to make their own name in their chosen sport.

With that being said, Kelly eventually found her way to ONE Championship as the promotion was beginning to champion submission grappling and the competitors leading the way for the sport.

Her career may have been hit by many setbacks but her single-minded focus and determination has paid off with the grappling star competing in high-level matchups on the biggest stages possible.

That will be no different on Friday, September 29, at ONE Fight Night 14, where she will have the opportunity to realize her dream of becoming a world champion. The Silver Fox BJJ representative faces Jessa Khan for the inaugural atomweight submission grappling title.

As a martial artist that has had to earn everything that she has been given to prove doubters wrong, Kelly doesn’t take her current position for granted.

In an interview with Jake Noecker after delivering a seminar, Danielle Kelly spoke about what it means to be competing in ONE Championship after her long and taxing journey to success.

The BJJ black belt said:

“You know, I’ve been doing it for 20 years, and being on a big stage like that it’s one of my main accomplishments.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.