Danielle Kelly on opportunity to run it back with Jessa Khan for ONE gold: “This is a really good title shot”

Danielle Kelly is buzzing with excitement as ONE Fight Night 14 draws near, and it’s largely down to her next mammoth assignment on the global stage of the promotion.

The Silver Fox BJJ athlete runs it back with old foe Jessa Khan for the inaugural atomweight submission grappling world title inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium, an opportunity she has sought for years.

With everything now locked and loaded, the 27-year-old is eager to silence the doubters and put her defeat to Khan buried in the past.

During an interview with the promotion, Danielle Kelly had this to say on her epic submission grappling encounter with Khan in U.S. primetime on Friday, September 29.

She said:

“I feel like, you know, this is a really good title shot, but I wish she had like a match before having a title shot. That's just my opinion, I guess. But, you know, I. Accepted it. So here we are.”

Not one to rest on her laurels, Danielle Kelly has proven herself as one of the finest ground game specialists since she inked a deal with the Singapore-based organization during the winter of 2022.

Just a month later, she competed against Japanese MMA icon Mei Yamaguchi, impressing the worldwide audience with her technical prowess.

She then collected a pair of victories versus Mariia Molchanova and Ayaka Miura to establish herself as a favorite for the inevitable inception of the world title.

Now, she has a chance to prove herself once more on the grandest stage of them all, and there’s no reason to doubt that the American warrior has what it takes to leave Singapore with the gold resting on her shoulder.

ONE Fight Night 14 will be available live and for free to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.