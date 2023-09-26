Danielle Kelly not paying attention to "outside noise" and doubters ahead of Jessa Khan title fight

At ONE Fight Night 14, Danielle Kelly will finally get the opportunity that she has been chasing down since signing with ONE Championship.

On September 29, she will compete for the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world championship.

With the chance to join Kade Ruotolo and Mikey Musumeci as a grappling titleholder under the ONE Championship banner, the 27-year-old is well aware of the stakes this time around.

Standing in her way will be a former foe, Cambodian-American sensation Jessa Khan, who beat Kelly back in February 2021.

Now that the goal she has had in her sights is in front of her, the Silver Fox BJJ student has been trying to focus all of her energy on being the best competitor she can possibly be on fight night.

In an interview with Combat Press, Danielle Kelly spoke about the outside factors that are beyond her control that she has tried to block out during her preparations.

By training with elite sparring partners, she believes that she is as well prepared for this contest as she can possibly be as she aims to reap the rewards at the Singapore Indoor Stadium:

“There are a lot of doubters in this match, but if I focus on the outside noise, I’m going to lose focus on the main goal. For this camp, there’s been a lot of motivation, my teammates and training partners have been really pushing me, they’re really good, they compete for other promotions, and I really had a good camp.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.