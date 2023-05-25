Danielle Kelly plans to write a book chronicling her career

Danielle Kelly has revealed that she plans to write an autobiography once her competitive career ends.

Kelly is slowly becoming the most well-known female competitive grappler of all time. At 27 years old, the Philadelphia native is one of the biggest superstars in ONE Championship’s expansion into submission grappling. During a recent Q&A on Instagram, a fan asked the Silver Fox BJJ affiliate about potentially writing a book about her life:

“Have you considered writing a book about your life? I would buy it!”

Kelly responded by saying:

“Yes! I think it would help a lot of people but I’m still young and have a lot ahead of me.”

Danielle Kelly competed under the ONE banner for the first time in March 2022. After twelve minutes of action, Kelly was unable to submit former ONE women’s atomweight world title challenger Mei Yamaguchi, leading to a draw. Luckily, she didn’t leave empty-handed, as ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong awarded her a $50,000 performance bonus.

In November 2022, Kelly received her second $50,000 performance bonus by submitting four-time Sambo world champion Mariia Molchanova at ONE on Prime Video 4: Abbasov vs. Lee. The 27-year-old continued building momentum in her last match, earning a unanimous decision win against Ayaka Miura in February.

Danielle Kelly holds a lifetime BJJ record of 20-7-1. One of those losses came against Jessa Khan in February 2021. Now that Khan is signed to ONE Championship, the American hopes to avenge her loss in the circle. It's unclear what the promotion plans to do, but the backstory between Kelly and Khan would make for an intriguing submission grappling match.

