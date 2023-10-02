Danielle Kelly promises to submit Jessa Khan next time they face off: “I know I can get the submission”

Danielle Kelly achieved her life’s goal of becoming a ONE world champion, but there was still one objective she is yet to complete.

The American star beat old rival Jessa Khan via unanimous decision to claim the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world title at ONE Fight Night 14 this past weekend at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The match was as close as any with both grapplers taking turns establishing their dominance. Kelly, however, scored a catch when she locked in a toehold midway through the 10-minute contest.

That catch proved pivotal in Kelly taking the nod from all three judges.

Kelly was, nonetheless, ecstatic over her victory. Yet, there was the nagging issue of still never having submitted Khan.

She posted on Instagram:

“Heading home today as the @onechampionship atomweight world champ after beating a world champ. Thank you to everyone who’s believed in me when most didn’t. Thank you to all my sponsors and my teammates couldn’t have done it without your help. I wanted this every day and knew I could do it with the help of those who were pushing me. Next time I know I can get the submission. Thank you ONE I’m grateful to be a part of an all-female main card.”

The pair of Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belts are now 1-1 in their head-to-head matchup, and Kelly knows she’s fully capable of forcing Khan to submit if they have a trilogy bout.

Kelly and Khan had their first meeting in 2021 under the Who’s Number One banner with the Cambodian-American in Khan taking home a close decision win.

There is no official word yet on who should Danielle Kelly defend her world title against, but Khan is still a plausible opponent. Their rivalry is already up there with the most intriguing ones in ONE Championship, and a trilogy would put an end to that feud.

