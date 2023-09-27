Danielle Kelly to put the pressure on Jessa Khan: “Once we shake hands, I’m gonna go after her”

At ONE Fight Night 14, Danielle Kelly will compete in one of the most important matches of her career.

Since signing with ONE Championship, the 27-year-old has constantly felt like she needed to prove herself inside the circle.

With enough experience now under her belt on the global stage and with back-to-back wins under the ONE Championship banner, the New Jersey native has staked her claim as one of the leading figures in submission grappling.

Her end goal during this process has been a world championship that would see her join Kade Ruotolo and Mikey Musumeci as the sport’s representatives in the promotion.

On September 29, that opportunity is finally in front of her as she competes for the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world championship.

Just one more hurdle is in front of her, one that has stalled her in the past, Cambodian-American superstar Jessa Khan.

Having beaten Kelly back in 2021, Khan has been on a collision course with her upcoming opponent since that date that has led them to the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

In an interview with MMA Mania, Danielle Kelly spoke about the respect she has for her opponent and the status that she brings to this contest.

Unfazed by the accolades that Khan has secured in the last few years, the Silver Fox BJJ student believes that there is no pressure on her this time out, which allows her to be aggressive in the contest:

“She’s more accomplished than me, so it's really cool. I have no pressure on me for this match, except like when I walk to the stage. But yeah once we shake hands, I'm gonna go after her.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free in US primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.