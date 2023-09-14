Danielle Kelly ‘really looking forward’ to testing Jessa Khan’s unique guard game

As she prepares to face Jessa Khan for the second time, Danielle Kelly is excited to test her skills against her opponent’s unique style.

Back in 2021, Khan was awarded the decision win in their first encounter, As such, Kelly will be out for revenge when they get locked inside the circle.

On top of that, the stakes are much higher than their initial meeting as they clash at ONE Fight Night 14 with the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world championship on the line.

Preparing to leave the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, September 29, as a world champion under the ONE banner, Kelly knows what to expect from her opponent and she is excited to put that to the test.

At just 21 years old, Khan is a prodigy in submission grappling, partly down to her training at Art Of Jiu-Jitsu Academy under the tutelage of the Mendes brothers.

During their careers as elite grapplers, they utilized an incredibly unique technique that caught on after people saw how effective they were with it

The 50/50 guard is a very difficult and dangerous position but as Danielle Kelly said in an interview with Sherdog, she is excited to test herself against Khan’s specialities:

“I think she wants to play her game, which is the guard and the K-guard, or the 50/50 guard, which I’m really looking forward to.”

Watch the full interview below:

Having the experience of facing Khan in the past, Kelly will look to showcase what she has learned since their first bout when they step inside the circle on September 29.

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.