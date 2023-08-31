Danielle Kelly recalls not being in the right mental space in loss to Jessa Khan: “I was too much into the media”

Submission sensation Danielle Kelly believes she’s in a very different mindset two years removed from her loss to Jessa Khan.

On September 29, Kelly returns to the Circle with the opportunity to make ONE Championship history by becoming the promotion’s first-ever atomweight submission grappling world champion. Standing in her way of that task will be a foe she is all too familiar with, Jessa Khan.

Kelly and Khan met more than two years ago under the WNO banner. Khan earned a decision victory over Kelly, but the Silver Fox BJJ product believes things will be much different when they meet at ONE Fight Night 14 with 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold on the line.

Their story-filled rematch goes down inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium. While speaking to ONE Kelly said:

“I was too much into the media. I was too much into like, ‘I’m really like, nervous. I’m nervous to like go against a high-level grappler.’ And I guess she was one of the first few that I went against, and you know, now my mindset is really different.”

Expand Tweet

Since their meeting, Danielle Kelly has come into her own, scoring wins over former two-time UFC world champion Carla Esparza, Mariia Molchanova, and Ayaka Miura, with the latter two coming under the ONE banner.

There’s no doubt that Kelly has evolved since her first meeting with Jessa Khan, but the Cambodian-American submission standout will go into her ONE debut riding a very impressive streak. Khan has won her last five matches, becoming a 2023 IBJJF world champion in the process.

Will Danielle Kelly get retribution for her 2021 loss, or will Jessa Khan once again see her hand raised against the grappling fan favorite?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14 live and for free in U.S. primetime on September 29.

Expand Tweet