Danielle Kelly says Circle experience gives her advantage in Jessa Khan rematch

At ONE Fight Night 14, Danielle Kelly will finally get the opportunity she has been chasing since arriving at ONE Championship.

In what will be her toughest test to date inside the circle, Kelly will face a fellow elite jiu-jitsu competitor Jessa Khan for the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world championship.

Becoming a world champion has been her main drive and focus from the moment that she first stepped onto the global stage of ONE.

While her opponent may have more accolades in submission grappling and a win over her the last time they met, Kelly hopes her hard work under the ONE Championship banner will pay dividends for her on fight night.

In her three appearances inside the circle, the 27-year-old has been forced to adapt to a new environment and the different styles of her opponents.

For athletes who are used to competing in tournaments on the mats, stepping into ONE Championship circle and adapting to the physical surroundings can be enough to throw someone off their game at first.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Danielle Kelly said that the experience that she has built up ahead of this match-up gives her an edge in this epic clash with Khan:

“You know, I think the wall and ring and cage kind of plays a factor into the match, so I think I have a little small percentage over her for that.”

