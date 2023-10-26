Danielle Kelly says drilling on her ‘weaker side’ has given her a more balanced BJJ game

ONE atomweight submission grappling world champion Danielle Kelly shared that working on her “weaker side” the past year has significantly improved her Brazilian jiu-jitsu game.

In a recent interview on the Chewjitsu Podcast following her title conquest in September, the 27-year-old Silver Fox BJJ standout recalled how the tweak she and her team made in her technique did wonders for her.

Danielle Kelly said:

“So it's funny because, yeah, like this past year, I've been working both sides, like when we do drills I'll do my right, like my good side first, and I'll work on my left side.

“Then there are times where I think my good side is my bad side or something that my weaker side ends up being my good side. So it’s definitely helped to always train on the weaker and stronger sides, especially in my fights at ONE.”

Check out the interview below:

Danielle Kelly’s improved game netted her the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world title on September 29 at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video.

Showing more depth in her attacks, the Philadelphia native got the better of rival Jessa Khan, winning by unanimous decision in their competitive 10-minute title clash at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Danielle Kelly made use of her better familiarity of fighting under the ONE Championship setting to stay ahead of promotional-debuting Jessa Khan for much of the contest, which made a whole lot of difference.

Apart from becoming world champion, the win allowed Kelly to exact payback on her Cambodian-American rival, who defeated her in their first encounter in 2021 in an event outside of ONE.

She is now looking forward to defending her title at some point but expects it will not come easy as potential challengers will see her as an even bigger target. But she expressed readiness for all-comers.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 14 is available anytime on demand for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the U.S. and Canada.