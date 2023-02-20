Danielle Kelly says grappling in a cage changes the dynamics of jiu-jitsu

For the first time in Danielle Kelly's ONE Championship career, she will have a submission grappling match away from the circle. On February 24 at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, she will be aiming for victory in a ring rather than a cage.

Danielle Kelly will be facing off against 'Zombie' Ayaka Miura at ONE Fight Night 7 on Prime Video. Initially, Kelly had to adjust from grappling on open mats to a circular cage in ONE Championship.

On this this experience, she said:

"I think my first match was actually my first match with ONE Championship against Mei. It was in the cage, and I had to get used to it. It was a little different. I think she used the cage really well to prevent me from trying to get submissions, and she used it for defense really well."

According to Kelly, the grappling setting, whether a ring, cage, or open mat, changes jiu-jitsu just a little. She continued:

"But I think like there were times that we trained for it, you get a little better at it. I think it does change jiu-jitsu a little bit."

All the action on this Friday's card will be broadcast live and for free on Prime Video for all Amazon subscribers across North America.

Danielle Kelly taking on a judoka

ONE Fight Night 7 will also host a unique showdown for Danielle Kelly as her Japanese opponent, Ayaka Miura, has a dangerous background as a judoka and will enter this match with a size advantage.

'Zombie' likes to show off her skills as a judo black belt, with all of her wins in the ONE circle coming by way of submission. Plus, with her size advantage in this contest, she will be a major threat to Danielle Kelly.

But Kelly is not worried about the danger her opponent presents. Instead, she thinks a faceoff between a judo specialist and a Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace will become a highly entertaining battle for the viewers.

In an interview with ONE, she said:

"I think it'd be a fun match. Because I know she's a judo black belt I think she does a lot of takedowns or MMA fights. So yeah, we're figuring out her game."

Poll : 0 votes