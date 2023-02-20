Create

Danielle Kelly says grappling in a cage changes the dynamics of jiu-jitsu

By Timothy Wheaton
Modified Feb 20, 2023 16:16 GMT
[Photo Credit: ONE Championship] Danielle Kelly
[Photo Credit: ONE Championship] Danielle Kelly

For the first time in Danielle Kelly's ONE Championship career, she will have a submission grappling match away from the circle. On February 24 at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, she will be aiming for victory in a ring rather than a cage.

Danielle Kelly will be facing off against 'Zombie' Ayaka Miura at ONE Fight Night 7 on Prime Video. Initially, Kelly had to adjust from grappling on open mats to a circular cage in ONE Championship.

On this this experience, she said:

"I think my first match was actually my first match with ONE Championship against Mei. It was in the cage, and I had to get used to it. It was a little different. I think she used the cage really well to prevent me from trying to get submissions, and she used it for defense really well."

According to Kelly, the grappling setting, whether a ring, cage, or open mat, changes jiu-jitsu just a little. She continued:

"But I think like there were times that we trained for it, you get a little better at it. I think it does change jiu-jitsu a little bit."

All the action on this Friday's card will be broadcast live and for free on Prime Video for all Amazon subscribers across North America.

Danielle Kelly taking on a judoka

ONE Fight Night 7 will also host a unique showdown for Danielle Kelly as her Japanese opponent, Ayaka Miura, has a dangerous background as a judoka and will enter this match with a size advantage.

'Zombie' likes to show off her skills as a judo black belt, with all of her wins in the ONE circle coming by way of submission. Plus, with her size advantage in this contest, she will be a major threat to Danielle Kelly.

But Kelly is not worried about the danger her opponent presents. Instead, she thinks a faceoff between a judo specialist and a Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace will become a highly entertaining battle for the viewers.

In an interview with ONE, she said:

"I think it'd be a fun match. Because I know she's a judo black belt I think she does a lot of takedowns or MMA fights. So yeah, we're figuring out her game."

Quick Links

Edited by Harvey Leonard
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...