Danielle Kelly says preparation with ‘really good people’ helped her overcome fight nerves: “That confidence showed in my fight”

Danielle Kelly felt like she had a lot of points to prove in the biggest contest of her career to date when she made her return at ONE Fight Night 14.

Since arriving in ONE Championship, the Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt has established herself as one of the faces of submission grappling across the globe.

Despite all of her success that she has achieved in her career, the Silver Fox BJJ student was yet to win a world championship.

With that hanging over her at all times, Kelly was determined to secure a world championship belt to prove once and for all that her skill level wasn’t defined by what she hadn’t done in the past.

To make that statement, she drew the perfect opponent to finally prove amongst herself amongst the best competitors in the sport today.

Facing Jessa Khan at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, the Cambodian competitor wasn’t just a world champion, she had beaten Kelly in their first meeting two years prior.

On fight night, everything that the American had been working towards had proven to be the correct path as she used her experience competing under the ONE Championship banner to secure a victory.

Becoming the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world championship, it was the crowning achievement that the 27-year-old had been chasing for some time.

In an appearance on the Chewjitsu Podcast, Danielle Kelly spoke about how her training camp prepared her perfectly for the contest, leaving no stone unturned which allowed her to compete to the best of her ability:

“I think because I had such a hard camp, as I trained with really good people, I think that made me more confident. And that confidence showed in my fight [with Jessa Khan].”

Watch the full podcast interview below:

