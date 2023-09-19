Danielle Kelly says ‘sharp’ Jessa Khan will adjust well to the Circle: “She’ll just get it right away”

At ONE Fight Night 14, Danielle Kelly will get the opportunity to secure some revenge over a former opponent of hers.

On Friday, September 29 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, she will compete against Jessa Khan for the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world championship.

Back in 2021, Khan and Kelly met for the first time with the Cambodian-American competitor emerging victorious on that occasion.

Since their first meeting, the 27-year-old Kelly has put together a winning streak under the ONE Championship banner to build a campaign and challenge for the first female submission grappling world championship gold in the promotion’s history.

While her opponent will be making her ONE Championship debut off the back of an IBJJF World Championship win earlier this year, her experience cannot be underestimated.

Danielle Kelly is well aware of this and while she will look to use everything that she has learned since their first meeting, she isn’t relying solely on it.

In an interview with Sherdog, the Silver Fox BJJ student said that she cannot expect Khan to have an adjustment period to competing inside the circle because she is too high level to not perform under the brightest lights:

“I feel like with her - I think you know she'll just get it right away. So I've been working on the worst-case scenarios for everything. She’s sharp and she knows how to adjust. So, I won’t just assume I can depend on my experience here.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.