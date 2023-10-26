Danielle Kelly says tailored plan to beat Jessa Khan "made it easier" for her on fight night

Danielle Kelly believes solely focusing on one opponent instead of a ladder tournament format works better for her.

That, alongside ONE Championship's submission grappling ruleset – which penalizes athletes for stalling or time-wasting – has indeed suited the Silver Fox BJJ exponent.

Following her win over Cambodian-American sensation Jessa Khan at ONE Fight Night 14, the Brazilian jiu-jitsu superstar now sits atop the division as the inaugural atomweight submission grappling queen.

In a recent appearance on the Chewjitsu Podcast, she gave a shout-out to the promotion's format of scheduling fights, which allowed her to undergo a thorough training camp over the past few months.

Danielle Kelly said:

“I had a game plan specifically for Jessa, and then that's kind of like what happened in this match. That focus on one opponent made it easier."

"So, yeah I think for like super fights, I think you just game plan specifically for that person, and that helps you still be good at what you do, even specifically for whoever you're going against.”

Watch the interview here:

It takes two hands to clap, though, as there was still work that needed to be done between Danielle Kelly and her teammates at Silver Fox BJJ to ensure the former was at the top of her game.

With her win on September 29, the atomweight submission grappling world champion extended her unbeaten run at the organization to four matches.

There hasn’t been any confirmation as to who the 27-year-old megastar will face in her first world title defense, but she's more than prepared to return and put in another commanding display under the ONE spotlight.

