Danielle Kelly says training too hard backfired at times: “I was putting more damage on myself”

ONE atomweight submission grappling world champion Danielle Kelly believes there is such a thing as training too hard.

In September, Kelly earned her third straight win inside the Circle at ONE Fight Night 14, besting familiar foe and ONE Championship debutant Jessa Khan to lay her hands on the sport’s most coveted prize.

Having fallen to Khan in their first meeting under the WNO banner two years prior, Kelly has something to prove in their long-awaited rematch. After 10 minutes of intense action, Kelly emerged victorious, evening the series against Khan.

Speaking about her training, both for the match with Khan and in general, Danielle Kelly believes going too hard at the gym for too long will ultimately produce negative results.

“I try not to do it every day because when people do it every day they start to get injured a lot,” Kelly said on the Chewjitsu podcast. “So I think like when I thought going hard every single day was the way, it was kind of like putting more damage on myself physically.

“So I would do like camp, I'll probably do like four days out of the seven days and then the rest of them will be the two or three days will be like drilling or just flow rolling.”

With a world championship around her waist and her name in the history books, Danielle Kelly is already on the hunt for her next opponent inside the Circle.

Who would you like to see the photogenic grappling sensation compete with when she makes her highly anticipated return?

