Danielle Kelly says training with like-minded women will "really help" in clash against Jessa Khan

Coming into ONE Fight Night 14, Danielle Kelly hopes to use her experience to give herself an advantage.

At the Singapore Indoor Stadium on September 29, she will face Jessa Khan for the interim ONE atomweight submission grappling world championship.

Not only has Kelly faced her next foe in the past, losing to a decision to Khan in 2021, the Silver Fox BJJ competitor believes that her experience competing under the ONE Championship banner will play into the match-up.

On top of her previous performances inside the circle, the 27-year-old is also confident in her preparations giving her an edge against the 21-year-old grappling prodigy.

At this stage in her career, Kelly is grateful to have a team full of great training partners that help her to stay on top of her game at all times.

In an interview with ONE Championship commentator Mitch Chilson, Danielle Kelly spoke about the benefits she gains from the mats in the gym, particularly from her female sparring partners.

She said:

“You know, I think, that's gonna benefit me a lot too, training with high-level girls. The girls I train with are pretty tough and they're unknown. So I think that's going to really help me with my match coming up.”

Watch the full interview from Instagram live below:

Kelly will look to make her gym and training partners proud when she competes to become ONE Championship’s first female submission grappling world champion.

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.