Danielle Kelly says world title win not a solo achievement: “It takes a really good team”

Behind every success story is the gargantuan effort of many. Newly crowned ONE women’s atomweight submission grappling world champion Danielle Kelly is the best in the world at what she does, but the American phenom understands she didn’t reach the pinnacle of her career on her own.

The 27-year-old recently captured the inaugural atomweight belt for submission grappling in ONE Championship. Kelly defeated longtime rival, 2023 IBJJF world champion Jessa Khan at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video a couple of weeks ago to win the gold.

With the victory, Kelly was quick to thank the incredible support system behind her success. But she didn’t always have people taking care of her, which is why she’s so thankful for the ones who have been by her side from the start.

Speaking to the media at the official ONE Fight Night 14 post-fight press conference, Kelly gave props to her family, friends, and team.

The 27-year-old from Philadelphia said:

“It’s special because you know where I came from, I had nothing, especially you know a couple of years ago I had no support and her being from a big gym and like they’re really well-known, it takes a team. It takes a really good team, and the right people in your corner to help you succeed. Because I felt before that I didn’t have that and being able to share this moment with the people I love who were there for me, to help me achieve this championship title, it’s a moment I’ll never forget.”

On top of the world, Kelly is now the woman to beat in submission grappling for ONE Championship, with a huge target on her back. No matter what’s next, fans will surely be tuning in.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 14 via replay on Amazon Prime Video.