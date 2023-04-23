Danielle Kelly shows the fundamentals in locking in a heel hook

BJJ superstar Danielle Kelly is on the grind this week, perfecting her submission grappling skills with the latest heel hook lock.

She was seen on ONE Championship’s Instagram page working on an innovative way to lock in her signature heel hook, which has prompted BJJ fans to react with some trepidation to her future rivals.

notchrisquaste wrote:

“BJJ just like chess but you make a bad move = ankles broken.”

telvinkipapa added:

“Hide your ankles 🥴.”

Check out the clip below:

As ONE Championship mentioned in their caption, they are looking for fan input on who they want next for Danielle Kelly.

The Philadelphia-born grappler has defeated her last two opponents in dominant fashion so it makes sense to give her a world title shot soon. But against whom?

Perhaps unbeknownst to some fans, there are some deadly female grapplers out there that have the potential to give Kelly a run for her money. They just need to be signed under the promotion ASAP.

One fighter who is signed with the promotion, and Kelly’s talked about in her past interviews is Jessa Khan.

Kelly and Khan already have history against one another after they faced each off at Who’s Number One in 2021.

Khan, one of the most decorated Asian grapplers in history, ultimately made her way to ONE Championship and it’s almost inevitable that she will re-ignite her rivalry with Kelly.

The Cambodian star took gold in the 2022 IBJJF Pan Championship and a bronze in the 2021 IBJFF World Championship. Khan also represented Cambodia in the internal stage taking home gold medals at the Asian and Southeast Asian Games.

For more updates about Kelly’s next fight, tune into Sporskeeda MMA for her latest news.

Poll : 0 votes