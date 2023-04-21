Danielle Kelly shows moment where she’s at her happiest

At 27 years of age, Danielle Kelly lives for the thrill of competition that hits her every time she makes the walk to the Circle.

With ONE Championship’s huge progression into submission grappling over the last 12 months, the promotion is helping to put the sport on the biggest platform possible by having elite grappling contests feature alongside the other martial arts that call ONE Championship home.

One of the biggest stars on the growing roster is Danielle Kelly, who has been leading the way for the female side of the sport since signing with the promotion last year.

After a draw on her debut against Mei Yamaguchi, Kelly has since picked up back-to-back wins over Mariia Molchanova and Ayaka Miura.

Knowing that she is within touching distance of a match-up that has a world championship attached to it, Kelly has found her feet inside the Circle.

In a recent Instagram post, Kelly gave an insight into her mindset ahead of a big contest:

Fans reacted to Kelly’s “Show a moment you’re truly happy:” caption in the comments below:

thegoldeneagleee:

“The first bite of your spicy chicken sandwich from chic fil a”

Ethanxritchiex898x:

“Me when Danielle likes my comment”

bigalhall:

“That expression: “I’m damn good at what I do, and now everyone is about to see it!” 😊😊”

ufc_mma_wmma:

“When I finally meet you in real life to snag a quick pic”

Kelly’s next appearance inside the Circle is yet to be announced by ONE Championship, but with her last outing coming at ONE Fight Night 7 in February, an announcement will likely be coming soon.

