Danielle Kelly stresses the importance of drilling to improve jiu-jitsu skills: “You understand the movement better”

Danielle Kelly knows that a world champion’s most difficult job happens not in fights, but in the gym.

The newly crowned ONE atomweight submission grappling world champion is one of the hardest workers outside the cage and routinely teaches Brazilian jiu-jitsu classes across several gyms.

In an interview with the Chewjitsu Podcast, Kelly said she would often drill different techniques so much that it would become second nature.

Kelly said:

“I try to do both. I feel like when I drill I try to use that for rolling, but like I understand where people are coming from. I've studied like a lot of other coaches and like they have students that are winning a lot of local tournaments, especially like trials and whatever, so I understand what they're saying by like drills might not work for a while doing like real scenario matches because they're trying to get out or escape or attack you.”

She added:

“But, I feel like if you drill enough where you try to drill into their movement or you're used to the movement then yeah, in a real-life situation, just rolling, then you understand the movement better, and then you can capitalize on that. So I try to do both. I try to drill so I can do it while rolling.”

Kelly is one of the most recognized Brazilian jiu-jitsu artists on the planet, especially in the no-gi scene, and her career at ONE Championship greatly elevated her name.

The 27-year-old has undoubtedly become a global name, and her win over old rival Jessa Khan proved that she’s a certified martial arts superstar.

Kelly met Khan for the second time in her career when they tussled for the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world title at ONE Fight Fight Night 14 in September.

After losing in their first meeting at Who’s Number One in 2021, Kelly made sure she left Singapore Indoor Stadium the victor and with a golden strap slung over her shoulder.

Kelly was at her trademark aggressive self and locked Khan in a tight heel hook that earned her the match’s lone submission catch for the unanimous decision win.

Watch Kelly's entire interview below: