Danielle Kelly waiting for possible foes for potential world title shot

American submission grappler Danielle Kelly has grown tired of waiting for a world title shot. So this week, Kelly respectfully put the ball in ONE Championship’s court about why a shot at the world title is warranted.

On Instagram, the 27-year-old standout made her case with the following caption:

“3-0 in the ONE circle….. no title shot? 😢😢😢😢 (last match was catchweight) I think with my performances I’m deserving of one. 105/115 I’m ready.”

Danielle Kelly has been campaigning for a shot at gold at 115 pounds since she made her ONE debut back in March 2022.

Spearheading the division, Kelly has successfully risen to the occasion with impressive performances within the last year against Mei Yamaguchi, Mariia Molchanova, and Ayaka Miura.

For Kelly, it’s been frustrating to see her fellow American counterparts like Mikey Musumeci and Kade Ruotolo enter their second or third world title defense this year while she continues to “build” her record.

Needless to say, Kelly and her fans are done waiting. Kelly already has existing storylines that would be perfect for the world title picture. One such plot is her rivalry with IBJJF world champion Jessa Khan whom she’s had previous encounters outside of ONE Championship.

To shed light on the situation, check out a conversation Danielle Kelly had with one of her fans below:

Potentially one more fight is headed her way before Kelly gets her wish. Hopefully, it doesn’t take too long before Kelly gets bored of waiting. Stay informed with Sportskeeda MMA for any upcoming fight announcements.

Poll : 0 votes