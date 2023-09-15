Danielle Kelly will do her best to break Jessa Khan’s rhythm: “The goal is not to be settled in her game”

Danielle Kelly plans to throw Jessa Khan off her rhythm in their upcoming submission grappling match inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

In February 2021, Khan secured a decision win against Kelly at a WNO event. Since then, the 27-year-old American has sought revenge. More than two years later, she will have the opportunity to even the score against Khan.

On September 29, Khan and Kelly will meet again to determine who is the superior submission grappler. The female competitors have added stakes for their rematch bout, as the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world title is up for grabs at ONE Fight Night 14.

During an interview with Sherdog, Kelly revealed part of her game plan for the highly anticipated rematch:

“I'm more than happy to exchange with her this time. But I feel like that's where her game favors her, and she wants to be settled in her game. And the goal is not to be settled in her game."

Check out the interview below:

Jessa Khan might hold a win over Danielle Kelly, but Kelly has an experience advantage when competing inside the setting of a circle.

Kelly has amassed a three-match unbeaten run on the global stage of ONE, which includes a draw in her promotional debut against Mei Yamaguchi. The American superstar didn’t get the win, but she earned a US$50,000 performance bonus after an all-out attacking display.

Since then, Danielle Kelly has secured two more wins, including a rear-naked choke victory against Mariia Molchanova, which led to another US$50,000 performance. She last competed on February 24, defeating Ayaka Miura by unanimous decision.

Danielle Kelly vs. Jessa Khan is arguably the most intriguing matchup featured on the stacked ONE Fight Night 14 card. The September 29 event can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.