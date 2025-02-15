'Dark Side of the Cage' details how legendary Gracie family member spearheaded the rise of UFC's competitor Pride FC

'Dark Side of the Cage' returned with another episode last week, which detailed how a member of the famous Gracie family spearheaded the rise of UFC's competitor Pride FC. The episode aired on VICE TV and was the first of two episodes documenting the Japanese-based promotion.

The episode entitled: 'The Rise of PRIDE' took a deep dive into the Japanese MMA scene at the time and how the upstart promotion gained interest and mainstream appeal. Although Royce was the key contributor to the UFC, his brother Rickson was the key contributor to the creation of Pride FC.

VICE TV posted a recap to their Instagram account, in which they highlighted Rickson's fight against Yoji Anjo after being challenged at his Los Angeles gym. He won handily and after news of what transpired was reported in Japan, set the stage for him to headline the inaugural event for Pride FC, which would overtake the UFC:

"Rickson [Gracie] completely dominated [Yoji] Ano, choking him out, and when photos of Anjo's battered face later surfaced, demand for a true MMA showdown on Japanese soil led to Rickson Gracie headlining the first Pride event in 1997."

Check out VICE TV's post regarding the Gracie family spearheading the rise of UFC's competitor Pride FC below:

Rickson Gracie recalls dojo fight against Yoji Ano on 'Dark Side of the Cage'

In addition to detailing his influence in the creation of the UFC's competitor Pride FC, Rickson Gracie recalled his famous dojo fight against Yoji Anjo on the latest episode of 'Dark Side of the Cage'.

During the episode, Gracie mentioned that his intentions were to inflict damage on Anjo to ensure that he wasn't able to misinform the public on what transpired:

"I threw him to the ground, start to beat him up. He turns around expecting me to choke him, but I was not intent to choke him. If I just choke him and he wakes up, [he could've] said, 'Oh, nothing happened', he can lie, he can do whatever. I have to hurt him, make him bleed."

Check out Rickson Gracie's comments from 'Dark Side of the Cage' below [slide 3]:

