"Dastan Ganjebek is his name now" - Kyrgyz fans swarm Justin Gaethje's Instagram for a hilarious reason 

Former UFC lightweight title challenger Justin Gaethje's Instagram account has been swarmed by Kyrgyz fans since his victory over Rafael Fiziev.

Gaethje took on Fiziev in March this year at UFC 286. In a fight that proved to be filled with action from start to finish, 'The Highlight' secured a unanimous victory.

Interestingly, that seems to be the reason why fans from Kyrgyzstan have become fans of Justin Gaethje now. It is worth noting that Rafael Fiziev moved to Kyrgyzstan as a child with his parents. However, he later moved to Azerbaijan and became a citizen there, which made the Kyrgyz public despise him.

As a result, Justin Gaethje's Instagram account was filled with support from the people of Kyrgyzstan following his win over Rafael Fiziev.

ℕ𝕒𝕟𝕕𝕠  @Nando_kaze bro became an idol in Kyrgyzstan for beating Fiziev Justin Gaethje has a whole country behind him… and it ain’t Americabro became an idol in Kyrgyzstanfor beating Fiziev Justin Gaethje has a whole country behind him… and it ain’t America 🇺🇸💀 bro became an idol in Kyrgyzstan 🇰🇬 for beating Fiziev https://t.co/58kJW3Ylvv

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"Dastan Ganjebek is his name now lol"

"Saw Kyrgyz people rooting for Justin Gaethje because Rafael Fiziev doesn't represent his home country of Kyrgyzstan, instead he represents his father's home country of Azerbaijan."

"It's for such a dumb*ss reason too. Fiziev dared to leave them because they were harassing him for not being the right denomination of Islam. Between that and muslims supporting Tate i don't think they think too much."

"So Kyrgyzstan is against Fiziev because he denounced them for discrimination/ harassment because of the type of Muslim he is? Weird…"

Justin Gaethje speaks about his retirement plans

Following his win over Fiziev at UFC 286, Gaethje spoke about how he would be making one last run for the title before calling it quits. As of now, 'The Highlight' is set to enter the octagon in a highly anticipated rematch against Dustin Poirier at UFC 291.

Ahead of his clash against Poirier, Gaethje sat down for an interview with MMA Fighting where he spoke about the timeline of his retirement plans. While claiming that he still has at least a couple of years left in him, 'The Highlight' said:

“I would say by 37, I would like to not be doing this anymore. I’m 34 now. Two or three years is a long time but in the greater scheme of things, it’s not that long. I’ve been doing this for 12-15 years, so ultimately, it is the back end of my career in this sport. We’re so emotional after these fights that I wouldn’t believe anything that we say for a week. It was just my thought process after like I’m not gonna be here, forever, so I’m glad that you guys are here to enjoy this with me. I was truly talking to the fans in that moment.”

Catch Gaethje's comments below:

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting



Justin Gaethje talks about being on the "back end" of his career and wanting to retire by 37. youtu.be/cGPV1CdgMI8 (via @DamonMartin Justin Gaethje talks about being on the "back end" of his career and wanting to retire by 37.▶️ youtu.be/cGPV1CdgMI8 (via @DamonMartin) https://t.co/dWCPWTfs5A

