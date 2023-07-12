"Dat little snake in da grass" - Fans question Brittney Palmer for labeling T.J. Dillashaw "one of the most revered" fighters of all times

UFC octagon girl Brittney Palmer recently posted an image with former two-time bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw, offering a thrilling glimpse into their podcast episode. Palmer labeled Dillashaw "one of the most revered" fighters of all time, which indeed raised a few eyebrows.

MMA fans quickly raised questions about Palmer's categorization, with several fans harking back to the time when UFC star Conor McGregor called T.J. Dillashaw a "little snake in the grass".

McGregor, who served as the coach on The Ultimate Fighter season 22 alongside Urijah Faber, unleashed a blistering attack on Dillashaw, taking aim at the American's growing affinity for coach Duane Ludwig. While exposing Dillashaw's treachery, McGregor urged Faber to uncover the truth behind the accusation, considering that Faber had nurtured Dillashaw and taken him under his wing at Team Alpha Male.

Nevertheless, McGregor's biting words would eventually turn true when Dillashaw announced his departure from Team Alpha Male to join forces with Ludwig, severing ties with former mentor Urijah Faber.

Furthermore, while reacting to Palmer's post about shooting an episode of the Unleashed podcast with Dillashaw, fans also brought up the time the former UFC bantamweight received a ban from USADA after testing positive for Erythropoietin (EPO), a banned substance used to enhance performance. Several fans hopped on to the comments section of the post, writing:

"Dat little snake in da grass."

"Most revered martial artist of all time? That’s a stretch."

"Revered? The dude was a straight-up cheat. Wouldn't listen to this if I was deaf and this was the cure."

T.J. Dillashaw reveals his business on OnyF*ns

T.J. Dillashaw was last seen inside the octagon against UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling. While Dillashaw was determined to become a three-time bantamweight champion, his hopes were crushed by Sterling at UFC 280, handing the 37-year-old a TKO loss in the second round of the bout.

Following the loss, it came to light that Dillashaw fought with an injured shoulder. The American quickly announced his retirement following the loss and was removed from the UFC roster shortly after that. Dillashaw, who has been recuperating from the injury, revealed on the Unleashed podcast about his venture into internet content subscription platform, OnlyF*ns.

Dillashaw stated:

"Mine's like solely MMA technique, strength and conditioning tips, and also like what I'm going through with my shoulder... So like shoulder rehab stuff. If you want to learn like striking, wrestling, jiu-jitsu, I'm teaching stuff like that on there."

