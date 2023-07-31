Davit Kiria lays out plan to take out Tawanchai: “Close the distance, block, answer the kicks”

Davit Kiria is aware that he will have a tough night in the office against Tawanchai PK Saenchai. But the Georgian representative remains certain he has the right strategy to pull off a huge upset on fight night.

The 34-year-old slugger welcomes the Thai superstar to the featherweight kickboxing ranks at ONE Fight Night 13 this Friday, August 4, emanating live from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Motivated to return to the winner’s circle, Davit Kiria hopes to put Tawanchai off his stroke and mount a distinctive win over the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion in his own backyard.

Speaking to ONE Championship, he said:

“We got to close the distance, block, answer the kicks.”

Defeating the Thai dynamo is easier said and done, of course.

The 2018 Lumpinee Fighter of the Year has been in stunning form in his time at ONE Championship, collecting highlight-reel wins for fun against household names like Petchmorakot Petchyindee, Jamal Yusupov, Niclas Larsen, and Saemapetch Fairtex.

However, with this fight contested under kickboxing rules, Davit Kiria feels that the Thai could be forced into restrategizing his attacks instead of simply chopping foes down behind his usual Muay Thai pace and aggression.

Still, equipped with speed, power, and accuracy, the Team Kiria owner knows he cannot underplay what the Thai megastar brings to the ring when they meet later this week.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video membership can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 13 card live and free in U.S. primetime this Friday, August 4.