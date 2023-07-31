Davit Kiria relishes chance to fight at Lumpinee against Tawanchai: “It’s a dream to fight on that level”

Fighters often tell of the mystique that the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium holds, and Davit Kiria is no exception.

The Georgian star has won world titles in Glory Kickboxing and Kunlun, but his upcoming fight in ONE Championship is the first time that he’ll step between the ropes inside the hallowed Bangkok arena.

Kiria makes his Lumpinee debut when he takes on Tawanchai PK Saenchai in a featherweight kickboxing match at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video this August 4, US primetime.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Kiria said he can’t help but feel excited about the chance to face Tawanchai at his first fight at Lumpinee.

Kiria said:

“For every fighter, it’s a dream to fight on that level at Lumpinee Stadium. So, of course, I’m very happy for this opportunity and the first time to fight at Lumpinee.”

Kiria, 31, is one of the most accomplished kickboxers of his generation, with 40 professional wins in his career. Though he’s had a rough showing in ONE Championship, he does hold a thrilling knockout win over Enriko Kehl at ONE: First Strike.

Kiria also has the heavy responsibility of welcoming Tawanchai into the kickboxing ranks in ONE Championship. Tawanchai is just 24 years old but he’s already considered of of the greatest Muay Thai artists of the current generation.

The Thai megastar is the reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion. The young phenom captured the gold by taking down Petchmorakot Petchyindee, one of the toughest strikers on the planet, at ONE 161 in September 2022.

Tawanchai is 5-1 in ONE Championship and is on a four-fight winning streak. His previous win is a nasty leg kick technical knockout of Jamal Yusupov to retain his gold at ONE Fight Night 7 this past February.

Kiria’s bout against Tawanchai, as well as the rest of the ONE Fight Night 13 card, is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.