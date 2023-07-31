Davit Kiria says he’ll ‘stay aggressive’ against typically relaxed Tawanchai

At ONE Fight Night 13, Davit Kiria faces another tough test inside the circle.

Signing with ONE Championship as a former lightweight champion in GLORY, the Georgian competitor has found himself in the mix of the ONE featherweight kickboxing division.

As one of the most talent-stacked divisions in striking, Kiria has already tested himself against some of the division’s very best.

On August 4, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, he will face a new type of challenge compared to his previous contests.

Drawing the task of welcoming the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai P.K. Saenchai to the division, he will attempt to stop him from taking his place.

Already accomplishing greatness at 24 years of age, the Muay Thai titleholder has now set his sights on becoming a two-sport world champion.

Thanks to his success in Muay Thai, Kiria knows what to expect from his opponent, and while it is far easier said than done, he knows how he must overcome his rival’s style to be successful.

In an interview with ONE Championship ahead of the contest, Davit Kiria spoke about how he needs to approach the contest and not play into his opponent’s skill set:

“I’m trying to do something opposite from him. Close the distance, stay aggressive, keep the pressure.”

Defeating Tawanchai would be a huge upset in ONE Championship and the biggest single win of Kiria’s career at the Singapore-based organization. It could potentially launch him into the rankings of the featherweight division.

ONE Fight Night 13 will air live and free for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription this Friday, August 4.