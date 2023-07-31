Davit Kiria says Tawanchai’s homecourt advantage at Lumpinee Stadium “doesn’t change much”

Davit Kiria watched how Tawanchai PK Saenchai sent the entire Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok into a frenzy with his successful homecoming at ONE Fight Night 7 this past February.

This coming Friday, August 4, Kiria understands he’ll be public enemy No.1 when he takes on Lumpinee’s favorite son in a three-round kickboxing war at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video.

Before becoming the global superstar that he is today under the ONE banner, Tawanchai made a name for himself in Thailand’s unforgiving Muay Thai circuit.

The now-24-year-old started fighting in the iconic “Mecca of Muay Thai” when he was just 14 and went on to become Lumpinee Fighter of the Year in 2018. With that said, it’s safe to that the entire arena will once again back Tawanchai in his ONE kickboxing debut against the underdog Kiria.

The well-traveled Georgian fighter, however, is used to entering enemy territory and won’t be fazed by taking on Tawanchai in his old stomping grounds.

Kiria told ONE Championship in an exclusive interview:

“Yes, he is the local fighter, but it doesn’t change much. Because I used to fight a lot abroad, and I always fought the local fighters.”

Furthermore, Kiria is used to fighting Thai strikers throughout his decorated career and even held his own against the legendary Sitthichai “Killer Kid” Sitsongpeenong last year.

Then again, Tawanchai is a whole different beast altogether.

The reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion made a successful world title defense at Lumpinee when he destroyed Jamal Yusupov’s leg with one pin-point shot.

That knockout sent the entire arena into a state of pandemonium, something that Kiria wants to avoid at all costs at ONE Fight Night 13.

The entire event will air live in US primetime free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.