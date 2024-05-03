"DC is in trouble today" - Fans in splits as Daniel Cormier, Din Thomas and others get samba lesson ahead of UFC 301

The UFC broadcasting team tapped into the local Brazilian culture on the weigh-in show with a traditional Samba dance practice and fans loved every second of it.

In the final segment of the nearly three-hour weigh-in show, Jon Anik, Daniel Cormier, Din Thomas, and Paul Felder were joined by professional Samba dance instructors who taught the crew a simple form of Brazilian dance. As expected, the crew enjoyed the process but could not perfect the dance in the given time.

Fans noticed the reaction of the four team members when the dancers entered the room and jokingly poked fun at the men for their intrigue. Anik suggested that the segment was the best in the show's history, to which Cormier agreed. Felder also caught flak from fans for saying he 'needed a divorce' once the dancers were visible.

One fan commented:

"DC is in trouble today!!!!"

Fan joking about Daniel Cormier's reaction on the UFC 301 weigh-in show [via @tntsportsufc on Instagram]

Other fans commented:

"The wife won't be happy"

"Why couldn't Laura Sanko have been working"

"They all staying on the couch tonight"

"DC dance like a white dude"

View more fan reactions to the UFC 301 weigh-in show Samba dance segment below:

Fans reacting to the UFC 301 weigh-in crew doing Samba [via @tntsportsufc on Instagram]

Will Joe Rogan be on the UFC 301 broadcast with Jon Anik and Daniel Cormier?

The UFC's return to Brazil at UFC 301 will happen without Joe Rogan sitting cage-side as Paul Felder will replace the longtime analyst alongside Daniel Cormier and play-by-play commentator Jon Anik.

Rogan has been a staple of UFC pay-per-view broadcasts for over two decades but has recently been known to miss such events outside of the United States. The last pay-per-view event the comedian missed was UFC 297, which was held in Toronto.

Expand Tweet

Rogan was replaced by former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz for UFC 297 but it will be Felder in his spot on May 4. Felder last filled in for Rogan in Vancouver at UFC 289.