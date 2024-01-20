"DC couldn't wait for that one" - Fans hilariously react to Daniel Cormier roasting Tyron Woodley for alleged NSFW leaked tape 

2024 greeted Tyron Woodley with a rude awakening as an alleged previously recorded sex tape of the fighter found its way onto the internet. Suffice it to say Daniel Cormier had his fill of fun at his fellow fighter's expense during a recent media segment.

During the UFC Weigh-In Show, 'DC' along with his co-hosts, Dominick Cruz and Chris Weidman, were enjoying some poutine when the former two-division champion made a ruthless comment about Woodley, saying:

"You know what I just heard with my ear, bro? Tyron Woodley likes poutine."

Catch Daniel Cormier's remarks about the tape below:

Expand Tweet

The witty reference tickled fight fans' funny bones as they swarmed MMA X to share their appreciation:

@cass_mars wrote:

"'DC' couldn’t wait for that one. 💀💀💀😂😂😂😂"

@InkItright stated:

"I love 'DC' man. Dude is mad funny."

@ericwallmaxi joked:

"You know 'DC' watched the uncensored clip of that video."

@CPoatan had this to say:

"I randomly crack up throughout the day thinking of 'DC' moments.😂"

@MMAColin said:

"BROOOO. 😂😂😂😂😂"

@Kntrary wrote:

"'DC's' a fool. 😂💀💀"

Screenshots courtesy @ChampRDS on X

'The Chosen One' is a former UFC welterweight champion and commands a considerable fan following on social media. As such, he has constantly been the focus of numerous merciless jokes ever since the unfortunate leak. Woodley is yet to give a statement regarding the leaked clip.

Jake Paul's cryptic reaction to Tyron Woodley's leaked NSFW clip

Earlier this month, Jake Paul posted a cryptic statement on X, seemingly roasting Tyron Woodley for his leaked sex tape. On Jan. 2, 'The Problem Child' took to the micro-blogging platform, writing:

"All my opponents eat good."

Expand Tweet

Woodley has faced Paul twice inside the boxing ring since his exit from the UFC.

While the social media star inched out the MMA aficionado via a split decision in their first fight, the second time around, he won convincingly, shutting his opponent lights out in the sixth round with a right hook.

Watch Jake Paul KO Tyron Woodley below:

Expand Tweet