“December Tony is comeback” - Megan Olivi drums up excitement for UFC’s December brawls, fans are pumped

As if UFC 296 needed any more hype, Megan Olivi has fans anxiously clamoring for the final pay-per-view card of the year.

UFC 296 will be the promotion's final big event of the year, but they actually still have two other Fight Night cards still on deck.

Megan Olivi, the UFC's sideline reporter and show host, took to Instagram to share her excitement for the promotion's final month of 2023. Olivi captioned the post:

"Smiling this much thinking about the insane fights we have coming up in December 😍😁"

In unison, fans agreed with Olivi and expressed their thoughts in the comment section. One fan in particular was the most excited for Tony Ferguson's upcoming fight with Paddy Pimblett, writing:

"December Tony is comeback"

Fans in the comment section also praised Olivi, with many claiming her to be the 'goat' of women's journalism. One fan commented:

"The 🎤🐐 Megan Olivi"

Others agreed, saying:

"Definitely one of the best in the business who always does an amazing job"

"Can Megan in leather just be a staple"

"Megan is the best thing to happen to women journalism. A beautiful, smart and classy woman."

A longtime UFC mainstay, Olivi will probably be on screen during the UFC 296 broadcast.

View more fan reactions to Megan Olivi's Instagram post below:

Fan comments under Megan Olivi's Instagram post [via @meganolivi on Instagram]

UFC 296 main card

Headlined by a welterweight title fight between Leon Edwards and Colby Covington, UFC 296 is stacked full of interesting fights.

In the co-main event, the often underrated Alexandre Pantoja will look to make his first title defense against Brandon Royval. The two will face each other in a rematch, with Pantoja submitting Royval in their first meeting in 2021.

Perhaps the most anticipated fight of the card will be the fourth from the top featuring Paddy Pimblett and fan favorite Tony Ferguson. A lot has been made of Ferguson's desperate attempts to change the trajectory of his late career, including undergoing 'Hell Week' with David Goggins.

Also on the main card will be the welterweight contender bouts of Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Stephen Thompson and Ian Machado Garry vs. Vicente Luque. Many eyes will be on Garry during the fight week for his viral social media interaction with Sean Strickland.