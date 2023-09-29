Dedduanglek stays perfect in ONE Friday Fights, outpoints Kongsuk in instant classic

Dedduanglek Tded99 extended his immaculate run in ONE Championship’s weekly events at Lumpinee Stadium after a massive win against Kongsuk Fairtex in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 35.

There was no feeling out process between the two Thai warriors, who traded body kicks from the get-go. Kongsuk imposed his up-tempo style early on, punishing Dedduanglek with his pinpoint left kicks and straights to the body.

The Tdedd99 Gym star responded with a brilliant counter, catching Kongsuk’s leg and tagging him with a one-two-punch combo and a liver kick that caught his opponent’s attention.

They traded short elbows and knees in the clinch as time expired. After getting his rhythm in round 1, Kongsuk came out swinging the next round and found a home for his hooks. However, Dedduanglek fired right back with more volume each time, forcing Kongsuk to turtle up and retreat.

Photo credit: ONE Championship

The 20-year-old fired three roundhouse kicks to the body in rapid succession that nearly took the wind out of Kongsuk.

With neither fighter gaining a huge advantage after two rounds, it was anybody’s ball game to start the third and final round. Following a brief slip, Kongsuk fearlessly charged in and initiated a scrap in closed quarters, but his strikes no longer carried the same power and accuracy.

Dedduanglek, on the other hand, kept tagging him with brilliant counters that ultimately earned him the decision in the judges’ eyes.

Official result: Dedduanglek Tded99 defeats Kongsuk Fairtex via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – flyweight)

With the win, Dedduanglek moved to 4-0 at ONE Friday Fights and improved his overall record to 54-10.

ONE Friday Fights 35 full results

Dedduanglek Tded99 defeated Kongsuk Fairtex, and Black Panther defeats Suriyanlek Por Yenying via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – flyweight)

Batman Or Atchariya defeated Rungsangtawan Sor Parrat via KO (left uppercut) at 1:37 of round one (Muay Thai – catchweight 136 lbs), while Sagaengarm Jitmuangnon defeats Ploykhao VK Khaoyai via TKO (referee stoppage) at 0:45 of round three (Muay Thai – catchweight 112 lbs)

Petparuehat Sitnayoktaweeptaphong was defeated by Jomhod VK Khaoyai via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – catchweight 120 lbs) and Patakaek Theppakin defeated Prikthaidam Jitmuangnon via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – bantamweight)

Kiamran Nabati defeats Pongsiri PK Saenchai via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – catchweight 145.4 lbs) and Sajad Sattari defeats Rambo Mor Rattanabandit via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – bantamweight)

Mohammed Boutasaa defeated Furkan Karabag via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – featherweight), while Chanajon PK Saenchai triumphed George Jarvis via split decision (Muay Thai – lightweight)

Phetchumpair Highland Gym defeated Lisa Brierley via KO (right punch combo) at 1:30 of round one (Muay Thai – catchweight 112 lbs) and Jihin Radzuan defeated Jenelyn Olsim via submission (armbar) at 1:34 of round three (MMA – catchweight 120.8 lbs)