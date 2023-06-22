"Deffff went to go do lines in the bathroom" - Fans lash out at Conor McGregor accuser for hush money claims from NBA

Conor McGregor supporters have continued to let their voices be heard after reports suggest that his accuser is being offered hush money by the NBA.

Earlier this month, news broke that McGregor had been accused of sexual assault after his appearance at Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Miami, Florida on June 9. The woman in question claims she was forcefully escorted backstage by security into a bathroom where the Irishman was waiting for her. It was there that she alleges she was forced into non-consensual oral sex with the MMA star.

Following the accusations, Conor McGregor's team have released multiple statements which categorically deny any wrongdoing. TMZ also released a video which refuted some of the woman's claims as she was seen being led into the bathroom by McGregor himself and not forcefully by security.

🌴ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ🌴 @TheArtOfWar6 New footage of Conor McGregor leading someone into a bathroom at the NBA game🤔



New footage of Conor McGregor leading someone into a bathroom at the NBA game🤔 https://t.co/TBppHhMUxp

Now, MMA fans have been reacting to the news that McGregor's accuser was allegedly offered $100,000 by the NBA to remain quiet about the situation. Most of the messages are in support of the Irishman, as many believe there are too many holes in the victim's story.

One fan claimed that the TMZ video is proof that the woman is lying about the situation:

"Videos done exposed her as lying about what happened"

A fan's comment on Instagram

Another fan suggested that the more likely situation is that Conor McGregor invited the woman into the bathroom to take cocaine, something he is accused of taking regularly:

"Deffff went to go do lines in the bathrooms with that big girl not so sure about the other stuff"

Another fan's comment

The rest of the fan reaction

Ariel Helwani hopes for UFC return for Conor McGregor in 2023

Conor McGregor was expected to face off against Michael Chandler in the octagon later this year. The pair even coached against one another on the latest season of 'The Ultimate Fighter' in order to build the fight.

However, the Irishman is yet to re-enter USADA's testing pool, which requires a fighter to be tested for at least six months before they can compete. Earlier this week, 'The Notorious' missed the cut-off, meaning he can only fight next year.

Weighing in on the potential issue was Ariel Helwani, who remained optimistic about seeing McGregor fight in 2023. The combat sports journalist said:

"I ultimately am not going to hang my hat on the six months thing. USADA changes the rules and the goal post and who the hell knows, they don't really address any of this stuff. Much like the officiating and my frustration with all that. They change laws and rules without telling us... They could come out and be like, 'Oh! He's good. He signed up. We just forgot to update the website.'"

Catch Helwani's comments here:

