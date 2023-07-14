Defiant Shamil Gasanov not scared of Garry Tonon’s submissions: “Let him come”

Everyone who has fought Garry Tonon in the past was wary of his terrifying submissions, but it appears Shamil Gasanov isn’t bothered one bit.

On the contrary, the fifth-ranked ONE featherweight contender is daring Tonon to give him the full force of his grappling pedigree in their high-stakes tussle at ONE Fight Night 12: Superlek vs Khalilov on Prime Video.

In just a matter of hours, two of the best grapplers in the stacked 155-pound division will delight fans at Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium in a battle between disciples of Brazilian jiu-jitsu and Dagestani wrestling.

Entering this contest with an unblemished 13-0 slate, Gasanov believes he can more than hold his own on the ground, considering he also has nine submission victories to his name.

‘The Cobra’ told Nic Atkin of the South China Morning Post during his pre-event interview:

“Garry should try [to submit me]. Let him come and I am ready for anything Garry could potentially offer on the ring.”

By the looks of it, Gasanov is extremely confident about his chances against the notorious American grappler.

After wreaking havoc in the BJJ scene, particularly in nogi, Tonon made a successful transition to MMA, winning seven of his first eight bouts.

That lone blemish came at the hands of former featherweight world champion Thanh Le in his first attempt to win 26 pounds of solid gold.

‘The Lion Killer’ went back to his roots last January, returning to the win column with an emphatic submission win over Johnny Nunez via kimura at ONE Fight Night 6.

Gasanov, for his part, is also coming off a triumphant outing in his ONE debut last year by choking out Kim Jae Woong.

The Russian powerhouse will no doubt try to ragdoll Tonon on the ground, and we’ll see if he’ll be the kryptonite to the American’s crafty BJJ game.

ONE Fight Night 12 will air live on US Primetime on July 14. Prime Video subscribers in North America can watch the entire nine-fight card free of charge.

Watch Gasanov's full SCMP MMA interview:

