“Definitely a good match” - Fans can’t get enough of the violent chess match between rivals Superbon, Marat Grigorian

Two of the world's greatest kickboxers of all time — Superbon and Marat Grigorian — delivered another amazing scrap inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Headlining a loaded ONE Friday Fights 58 card, the Thai warrior and his Armenian rival went toe-to-toe in a main event clash to crown a ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion.

Now, ONE Championship is giving fight fans a chance to go back and watch one of the best chess matches to ever be contested in eight-ounce gloves:

"Relive all the action from the heated rematch for the ONE Interim Featherweight Kickboxing World Title between former divisional king Superbon and Armenian striking superstar Marat Grigorian in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 58!"

See the video below:

After five intense rounds of action, Superbon secured a unanimous decision victory, setting the stage for a world title unification showdown with the division's reigning king, Chingiz Allazov.

Fans shared their thoughts on the critically acclaimed rematch between two of the promotion's most evenly matched combatants:

"I don't know who won but this is definitely a good match."

"Amazing fight with two evenly matched fighters."

"Marat's punches missed a lot of targets. Despite stepping forward, Superbon defends, counters with a knee and a kick to the body. Looking back at the video in slow motion, it is clear that 3:2/4:1, the referee is correct. They are professionals and come from many nationalities."

"Superbon won this, but Marat wasn't bad at all."

"Superbon's kicks were extremely clean and constant."

"Marat's durability is insane. He barely even blocked shots but still stood fine at the end. Still happy Superbon won."

Superbon closes out his iconic rivalry with a big win

The fight between Superbon and Marat Grigorian was their third meeting in the last six years, the first coming under the Kunlun banner in 2018.

Grigorian scored a quick finish on that night, but Superbon evened the series when they ran it back at ONE Championship's 10th-anniversary event ONE X.

With the rubber match now in the books, Superbon is happy that this chapter of his combat sports career is closed:

"Marat is a strong opponent. Since the fight many years ago, we've been chasing each other all along. I feel like this proves to us that we are really strong against the best people at this level."

