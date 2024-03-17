"Definition of a banger" - Fans in awe of Fabricio Andrade and John Lineker's brutal world title fight in Bangkok

Fans reminisced about the action-packed rematch between Fabricio Andrade and John Lineker.

In Oct. 2022, Andrade was arguably two and a half rounds away from becoming the new ONE bantamweight MMA world champion. Everything changed when 'Wonder Boy' accidentally landed a groin strike, leading to a no-contest after Lineker failed to recover.

Four months later, the elite bantamweight fighters met for a rematch in the ONE Fight 7 main event. This time, Andrade refused to be denied his life-changing moment, as he finished Lineker with a fourth-round TKO.

ONE recently paid tribute to the second meeting between Andrade and Lineker with an Instagram post that featured the following caption:

"Absolutely NO Doubt! Fabricio Andrade claimed the ONE Bantamweight MMA World Title with a spectacular victory over John Lineker @FabricioAndrade1"

Fans took to the comment section and praised the ONE Fight Night 7 headliners:

"Definition of a banger"

"This is striking"

“Both of them Warriors Respect”

"This fight was a war”

Instagram comments

When did John Lineker and Fabricio Andrade last fight, respectively?

Following his defeat against Fabricio Andrade, John Lineker began his journey back to the ONE bantamweight MMA throne. 'Hands of Stone' quickly established himself as the top contender by taking out Kim Jae Woong and Stephen Loman.

Unfortunately for Lineker, he suffered a slight setback at ONE 165, as Shinya Aoki needed a new opponent on very short notice. The Brazilian stepped up and challenged Aoki but couldn't capitalize on the opportunity, as Aoki secured a first-round submission win.

Meanwhile, Andrade fell short in his bid to become a two-sport world champion when he faced ONE bantamweight Muay Thai king Jonathan Haggerty for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing throne.

In round two, Haggerty knocked out Andrade to complete his goal of earning a second-world title. 'Wonder Boy' is currently healing his lingering injuries before returning to action later this year.