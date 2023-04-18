Demetrious Johnson suffered the first knockout of his career at the hands of Adriano Moraes, but he carries no ill feelings towards his divisional rival.

‘Mighty Mouse’ is set to face Moraes for a third and possibly final time when ONE Championship makes its U.S. debut at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III in Colorado on May 5.

In their first meeting, Johnson challenged ‘Mikinho’ for the ONE flyweight world title after winning the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix. Unfortunately, he got caught by a fight-ending knee while he was down - a move that is perfectly legal under ONE Championship’s Global Mixed Martial Arts Rule Set.

During an appearance in Liam Harrison’s Kickin’ It with Liam Harrison podcast, the American star talked about the historic knockout.

Demetrious Johnson said:

“I’ve been rocked before… John Dodson’s rocked me, Joseph Benavidez has rocked me, and I’ve been dropped and I’ve tried to get up like that, you know, trying to get up that way, and Adriano was able to use that rule to his benefit. And I’ve used that rule before too when I fought Yuya Wakamatsu, that was just my demise in that fight.”

Demetrious Johnson went on to conquer Muay Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a mixed-rules superfight before challenging Adriano Moraes again for the world title.

He exacted revenge in poetic fashion, finishing his match with a walk-off knockout via flying knee to capture the ONE flyweight world title.

Watch the full podcast episode below:

