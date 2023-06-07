Demetrious Johnson admits getting ‘sentimental’ after competing in front of his children for the first time

Heading into his trilogy bout with Adriano Moraes at ONE Fight Night 10 last month, Demetrious Johnson insisted that it’s just another day at the office for him.

But upon entering the sold-out 1stBank Arena in Denver, Colorado, and knowing his two children would be there watching him fight for the first time, ‘Mighty Mouse’ finally took in the gravity of the moment.

‘DJ’ added to his legacy by outclassing his Brazilian rival over the course of five rounds to retain his ONE flyweight crown. Unbeknownst to many, there was still a lot that went down backstage before and after the historic event.

Johnson recently shared additional behind-the-scenes footage of ONE Fight Night 10 on his personal YouTube page, Mighty Gaming.

At around the 1:30 mark of the clip, the 36-year-old legend admitted he felt sentimental having Tyron and Maverick live in the arena to watch him do what he does best:

“It feels like any other fight, I’ve been doing this for so long, I’ve headlined big cards before, fought in sold-out arenas, you know 15,000, 18,000 so you know I would say the only thing special about this one is my kids are gonna be there watching me fight. That’s a little sentimental, you know?”

Watch the full clip:

After vanquishing Moraes, ONE fans were treated to a heartwarming moment when Johnson’s kids joined him in celebration inside the circle.

For sure, it’s a core memory that the father and sons will cherish for the rest of their lives.

Moreover, it’s also unclear if that was indeed Johnson’s swan song, as he’s still contemplating about possibly hanging up his gloves for good.

While we all await his decision, Prime Video subscribers in North America can watch the replay of Johnson’s marvelous performance at ONE Fight Night 10 free of charge.

Poll : 0 votes